CHP: Naked woman arrested after opening fire on Bay Bridge

A reckless driving incident on the Bay Bridge took a chaotic turn Tuesday when a woman opened fire on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers said they started receiving calls about a woman driving recklessly on eastbound Interstate 80 of the bridge around 4:40 p.m. One caller reported that the woman, driving a white Chevy sedan, brandished a gun at her. The same caller stated that the woman then stopped her car, got out, and started yelling at other drivers on the road.

After re-entering her car, the woman stopped the vehicle again in the eastbound lanes, just beyond the toll plaza. She exited the car completely naked, according to authorities.

The situation escalated even further when the woman began firing a gun. Thankfully, officers confirmed that no injuries were reported, and no vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

Officers told the woman to drop the firearm, but she refused. She eventually complied and was taken into custody. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The incident resulted in severe traffic congestion and backup on the Bay Bridge as authorities worked to investigate the shooting.

The CHP is actively investigating the incident to determine the motives behind the woman's dangerous actions.