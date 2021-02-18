Suspected reckless driver in custody after leading CHP on chase that ended in a minor crash

A suspected reckless driver is in custody after leading authorities on a chase across Los Angeles, but not before it all ended in a minor crash late Thursday night.

According to CHP, the chase started a little before 9:15 p.m. in the northeast part of Los Angeles. The driver of a red Chevrolet compact car was initially wanted by LAPD for reckless driving.

CHP eventually took over the chase, as the suspect began driving in the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway, driving past University City, Hollywood, downtown Los Angeles and eventually back to Northeast Los Angeles.

The suspect was placed into custody a little before 10 p.m.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

