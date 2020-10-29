CHP pursuit involving speeding driver on I-5 ends in Newhall after starting in Burbank area

A chase involving a speeding driver on I-5 ended in Newhall after starting in the Burbank area late Thursday night.

The California Highway Patrol initially began following a Toyota sedan that was suspected of speeding around 11 p.m. It eventually turned into a pursuit as the Toyota reached speeds over 100 mph during parts of the chase.

The chase then extended from Burbank to San Fernando Valley and then ending Newhall.

Officials did not say how many people are inside the Toyota.

Charges for the suspect driver has not been announced.

