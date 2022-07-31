Expand / Collapse search

Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 6:20PM
Police Chases
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. 

The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.

CHP in pursuit of driver in stolen car in SFV

California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a driver in a suspected stolen car making its way across the San Fernando Valley Sunday.

The suspect eventually exited the freeway and began traveling on surface streets. He was last seen entering a small parking garage. That's where CHP was able to take the suspect into custody.  

No other information was immediately available. 