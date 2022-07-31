Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit

A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested.

The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.

The suspect eventually exited the freeway and began traveling on surface streets. He was last seen entering a small parking garage. That's where CHP was able to take the suspect into custody.

No other information was immediately available.