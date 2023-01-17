CHP escorting traffic over Grapevine on 5 Freeway
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol was escorting traffic Tuesday morning over the Grapevine Pass on the 5 Freeway corridor.
Commuters were asked to be patient and to drive slowly.
Caltrans said on social media that snow flurries fell in the Gorman/Lebec area early Tuesday morning and maintenance crews were working to clear the snow from the roadway on the Tejon Pass.
The National Weather Service said snow showers were expected in the area before 9 a.m. and a second round of snow could hit the area Wednesday night going into Thursday morning.