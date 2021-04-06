Chino police, social workers team up to reunite man found sleeping on bench with family

A man who'd gone missing is finally reunited with his parents.

Credit officers from the Chino Police Department and a two-and-a-half-year-old homeless outreach task force. Chino PD is in partnership with a social work program called S.W.A.G.

When Chino PD got a call that a man was sleeping on a bench outside a community center, the Quality of Life team of officers and social workers went to check it out. Turns out, there was a missing persons report filed on Tony Yu.

The team was able to unite the 32-year-old with his parents. He'd been on the streets for four years.

Advertisement

"God is working through him," says Yu's mom Tina Sun of Chino PD Corporal Ryan Tillman, who made the call to her.

S.W.A.G. stands for the Social Work Action Group. Social workers either drive separately to calls or ride with an officer as they do outreach to the unhoused in Chino.



When the team ran a check on Yu, they found a missing person's report filed by the family. Yu's mother flew from Georgia to bring him home with her.

This work comes at a time of community calls for less police response and more social work outreach on issues of mental health.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.