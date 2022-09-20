Child Passenger Safety Week: Tips to keep your kids safe
LOS ANGELES - Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 18-24.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 46% of car seats are misused. Vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death for children 1 to 13.
California law requires all children under 2 years old to ride in a rear-facing car seat, unless the child is 40 or more pounds or inches tall. Parents are encouraged to keep your child in rear- and forward-facing seats as long as possible. Children 8 and older—who are at least 4 feet 9 inches in height—may ride in the back seat of a vehicle in a properly fitted safety belt.
To search for car seat programs in your county, visit the OTS website. You may also contact your local CHP area office to schedule a free child safety seat inspection.
Here are some safety tips from SafeKids.org:
How to Ride Safely
- The back seat is the best. It is the safest place to ride for all children under age 13. Not all cars allow for a car seat in every place that has a seat belt. Check your car owner manual to see where you can put a car seat.
- Be wary of toys in the car. Choose toys that are soft and will not hurt your child in a crash. Secure any loose objects in the car.
- Wear your seat belt. We know that when adults wear seat belts, kids wear seat belts. So be a good example and buckle up for every ride. Be sure everyone in the vehicle buckles up, too.
- Never leave your child alone in a car, even for a minute. Learn more about preventing heatstroke.