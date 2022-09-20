Child Passenger Safety Week: Tips to keep your kids safe

Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 18-24.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 46% of car seats are misused. Vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death for children 1 to 13.

California law requires all children under 2 years old to ride in a rear-facing car seat, unless the child is 40 or more pounds or inches tall. Parents are encouraged to keep your child in rear- and forward-facing seats as long as possible. Children 8 and older—who are at least 4 feet 9 inches in height—may ride in the back seat of a vehicle in a properly fitted safety belt.

To search for car seat programs in your county, visit the OTS website. You may also contact your local CHP area office to schedule a free child safety seat inspection.

Here are some safety tips from SafeKids.org:

How to Ride Safely