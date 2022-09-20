Expand / Collapse search

Child Passenger Safety Week: Tips to keep your kids safe

By Alexa Mae Asperin
California
National Child Passenger Safety Week

Child Passenger Safety Week is dedicated to educating parents and caregivers on child seat safety.

LOS ANGELES - Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 18-24. 

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 46% of car seats are misused. Vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death for children 1 to 13.

California law requires all children under 2 years old to ride in a rear-facing car seat, unless the child is 40 or more pounds or inches tall. Parents are encouraged to keep your child in rear- and forward-facing seats as long as possible. Children 8 and older—who are at least 4 feet 9 inches in height—may ride in the back seat of a vehicle in a properly fitted safety belt.

To search for car seat programs in your county, visit the OTS website. You may also contact your local CHP area office to schedule a free child safety seat inspection.

Here are some safety tips from SafeKids.org:

How to Ride Safely

  1. The back seat is the best. It is the safest place to ride for all children under age 13. Not all cars allow for a car seat in every place that has a seat belt. Check your car owner manual to see where you can put a car seat.
  2. Be wary of toys in the car. Choose toys that are soft and will not hurt your child in a crash. Secure any loose objects in the car.
  3. Wear your seat belt. We know that when adults wear seat belts, kids wear seat belts. So be a good example and buckle up for every ride. Be sure everyone in the vehicle buckles up, too.
  4. Never leave your child alone in a car, even for a minute. Learn more about preventing heatstroke.