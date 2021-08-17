Chicago pharmacist charged with selling COVID-19 vaccination cards on eBay

A Chicago pharmacist has been charged with allegedly selling dozens of authentic COVID-19 vaccine cards on eBay.

Tangtang Zhao, 34, was arrested on Tuesday for selling 125 CDC vaccination cards for $10 each to 11 different buyers on the online bidding platform, according to the Department of Justice.

Zhao was a licensed pharmacist in Illinois and was an employee of Company 1, a pharmacy which distributes and administers COVID-19 vaccines nationwide. The company is required to give a vaccination card to each vaccine recipient, and Zhao was able to obtain the cards through his employment with the pharmacy.

"Knowingly selling COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of serious injury or death," said Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office. "To put such a small price on the safety of our nation is not only an insult to those who are doing their part in the fight to stop COVID-19, but a federal crime with serious consequences."

Zhao allegedly sold the cards in twelve separate transactions between March 25 and April 11, receiving more than $1,000 in total for the cards, according to an indictment.

He has been charged with 12 counts of theft of government property, according to the the Department of Justice. If convicted, Zhao faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

Zhao made his initial court appearance on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.