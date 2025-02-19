Chauncy Glover: LA news anchor's cause of death revealed

article

The Brief Los Angeles news anchor Chauncy Glover died at his home on Nov. 5, 2024. Paramedics declared Glover dead after finding him unresponsive in his LA-area home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office deemed Glover's death an accident.



The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office announced the cause of death of local Los Angeles news anchor Chauncy Glover on Wednesday.

Glover died on Nov. 5, 2024 at his home. He was 39 years old.

Glover's death was determined to be an accident, according to the medical examiner.

What we know:

Paramedics responded to Glover's home in the early morning hours of Nov. 5. When they got there, they found Glover unresponsive. Fire department officials pronounced his death shortly after midnight.

Chauncy Glover's cause of death

The Medical Examiner's Office determined that Glover's death was caused by "the combined effects of cloroethane and methamphetamine." His death was deemed to be an accident.

Chloroethane is a gas commonly used to numb skin before medical procedures and to treat sports injuries.

The backstory:

Glover died unexpectedly, on Nov. 5, when paramedics found him unresponsive in his Los Angeles home, the medical examiner's office reported.

Prior to coming to Los Angeles, Glover worked at KTRK, the ABC station in Houston, for eight years. He joined KCAL News in October 2023, anchoring the 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.

What's next:

The Medical Examiner's full report on Glover's death is expected to be finished by the end of March.