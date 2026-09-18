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Duncan Sheik, singer-songwriter behind ‘Barely Breathing,’ dies

By Chris Williams
FOX Local
Entertainment
Published September 18, 2026 8:12 AM PDT
Published September 18, 2026 8:12 AM PDT
article

American Pop musician Duncan Sheik performs at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall, New York, New York, November 21, 2015. (Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

Duncan Sheik, the singer-songwriter whose 1996 hit "Barely Breathing" propelled him to fame, has died, according to a post on his Instagram account. He died Thursday night surrounded by loved ones, the post said.

The announcement featured a photo of Sheik smiling while holding his guitar.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Duncan Sheik," the post read. "The world has lost a singular talent and deeply influential voice in music and theater."

Sheik was also recognized for his work on the musical "Spring Awakening," which earned Tony and Grammy Awards.

The post described Sheik as a father, husband, son, brother and friend, and said he would be remembered for his "sensitivity, wit, intelligence and depth of spirit."

"Duncan passed away last night surrounded by love," the post said.

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