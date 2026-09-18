Duncan Sheik, singer-songwriter behind ‘Barely Breathing,’ dies

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Duncan Sheik, the singer-songwriter whose 1996 hit "Barely Breathing" propelled him to fame, has died, according to a post on his Instagram account. He died Thursday night surrounded by loved ones, the post said.

The announcement featured a photo of Sheik smiling while holding his guitar.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Duncan Sheik," the post read. "The world has lost a singular talent and deeply influential voice in music and theater."

Sheik was also recognized for his work on the musical "Spring Awakening," which earned Tony and Grammy Awards.

The post described Sheik as a father, husband, son, brother and friend, and said he would be remembered for his "sensitivity, wit, intelligence and depth of spirit."

"Duncan passed away last night surrounded by love," the post said.