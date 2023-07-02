Chantry Fire: Less than 4 acres burned in Angeles National Forest

Crews in Arcadia are battling a small brush fire the weekend before 4th of July.

The Chantry Fire broke out in Arcadia in the Angeles National Forest just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday. As of Sunday evening the fire had burned approximately 3.8 acres and was 50% contained.

The fire comes as the U.S. Forest Service announced Sunday a high fire danger in the Angeles National Forest.

SkyFOX was over the scene as choppers worked to put out the fire Sunday. It was a smoky scene as buckets of water were dropped on the flames.

Voluntary evacuations were in place due to the Chantry Fire, but no structures have been threatened by the flames so far.