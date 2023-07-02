Expand / Collapse search

Chantry Fire: Less than 4 acres burned in Angeles National Forest

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 11

Chantry Fire burns in Arcadia

Less than four acres have burned in Arcadia as crews work to put out the flames.

ARCADIA, Calif. - Crews in Arcadia are battling a small brush fire the weekend before 4th of July.

The Chantry Fire broke out in Arcadia in the Angeles National Forest just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday. As of Sunday evening the fire had burned approximately 3.8 acres and was 50% contained.

The fire comes as the U.S. Forest Service announced Sunday a high fire danger in the Angeles National Forest.

SkyFOX was over the scene as choppers worked to put out the fire Sunday. It was a smoky scene as buckets of water were dropped on the flames. 

Voluntary evacuations were in place due to the Chantry Fire, but no structures have been threatened by the flames so far.