The Brief Around 50,000 to 60,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into Spain’s North African territory of Ceuta in 24 hours, triggering a major humanitarian crisis before tens of thousands voluntarily returned. At least 57 migrants died by drowning or in stampedes along border barriers, while Spanish military forces deployed and Moroccan police used water cannons and tear gas. Spanish officials attributed the sudden spike to human smugglers misinterpreting a court ruling, though Moroccan authorities have not provided official commentary on what initiated the surge.



CEUTA, Spain – An unprecedented influx of migrants crossing from Morocco into the Spanish North African territory of Ceuta has sparked severe border chaos, diplomatic friction across Europe, and a humanitarian emergency that left at least 57 people dead.

What we know:

Ceuta’s President Juan Jesús Vivas stated that about 60,000 migrants crossed into the territory within 24 hours—a figure equal to roughly 70% of the city's population—while the Spanish Interior Ministry offered a slightly lower estimate of 50,000.

Despite the massive arrival, the vast majority of those who crossed quickly chose to return to Morocco due to chaotic conditions and a lack of employment opportunities, with Spanish officials confirming that over 48,000 migrants had returned by Friday evening.

At least 57 migrants lost their lives during the attempt, with deaths resulting from drowning in the ocean or fatal injuries sustained during a stampede to cross a breakwater barrier near Tarajal Beach.

In response, Spain deployed its armed forces and additional police to restore order, while Moroccan security forces clashed with crowds using water cannons, tear gas, and warning shots into the air.

The chaos quickly expanded beyond Ceuta. Migrants also attempted to break into Melilla, Spain's other North African territory, where clashes in the neighboring Moroccan town of Bni Nsar left police vehicles ablaze and several security officers injured. Citing security concerns, Italy temporarily suspended its open-border Schengen agreement with Spain to re-impose air and sea checks, while France announced tightened controls along its Spanish border.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited Ceuta, describing the surge as a violation of territorial integrity and placing the blame on human trafficking networks that misread a recent Spanish Supreme Court decision regarding sea deportations.

What we don't know:

The Moroccan Interior Ministry has not responded to requests for comment regarding the official migrant figures provided by Spain, nor has it clarified what internal factors or breakdown allowed tens of thousands to assemble at the border simultaneously.

It's unclear how local authorities will process or house the several thousand migrants—including unaccompanied minors—who remain in Ceuta sleeping in public parks, on sidewalks, and roaming city streets.

What they're saying:

"The situation that Ceuta is going through is absolutely unsustainable," said Juan Jesús Vivas, President of Ceuta.

"There's nothing at home. I'd have to work 12-hour shifts for a meager wage. That's why I came here... But I haven't found any opportunities here either, so I have to go back," said Abdulah Buji, 21-year-old migrant from Tetouan, Morocco.

"We cannot allow anyone to come to our Union without abiding by our rules. Dangerous crossings must stop immediately. Smuggling networks must be dismantled. And returns must be swift, as our rules allow," said Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President.

"Sánchez allows Spain to be invaded through Ceuta," said Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Spanish conservative politician.

"We have always prioritized legal, orderly and safe migration for all," said Karima Benyaich, Morocco's ambassador to Spain.

What's next:

Prime Minister Sánchez continues to defend his broader migration framework—which granted residency to hundreds of thousands of existing undocumented residents earlier this year—against sharp criticism from conservative opponents and foreign governments linking it to the crisis.

At the same time, European authorities are pushing for a swift dismantling of the regional human smuggling networks that exploited a recent Spanish Supreme Court ruling on sea deportations to incite the border surge.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.