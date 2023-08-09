LASD cruiser involved in crash in Cerritos; 4 injured

Four injuries were reported Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy in Cerritos.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 183rd Street and Pioneer Blvd. Video from SkyFOX showed the two-vehicle collision, involving one SUV belonging to the deputy. As a result of the crash, the deputy cruiser became wedged between a power line and a building.

According to the sheriff's department, the law enforcement vehicle was on a "call for service" when the crash occurred.

One deputy was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire department reported that there were four patients in total, but it was unclear whether they were pedestrians.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.