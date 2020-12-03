Cerritos Fire: Wind-driven fire in Riverside County prompts mandatory evacuations

Strong winds Thursday carried a brush fire that sparked in Riverside County forcing some residents to evacuate.

The "Cerritos Fire" has burned more than 200 acres and is currently 10 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze erupted around 2 a.m. near the 23900 block of California Avenue.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents that live on California Ave. North of Tres Cerritos Avenue in the West Hemet area. An evacuation warning was issued for residents who live on Tres Cerritos Ave. and Los Rancherias Rd. in the West Hemet area.

A temporary evacuation point was established at Tahquitz High School, located at 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet.

Large and small animal evacuations can be taken to San Jacinto Valley Animal Shelter 581 S. Grand Avenue, San Jacinto.