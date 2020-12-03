Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
6
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Warning
until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest
High Wind Warning
until THU 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Cerritos Fire: Wind-driven fire in Riverside County prompts mandatory evacuations

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 11

Wind-driven Cerritos Fire in Riverside County prompts mandatory evacuations

NUEVO, Calif. - Strong winds Thursday carried a brush fire that sparked in Riverside County forcing some residents to evacuate.

The "Cerritos Fire" has burned more than 200 acres and is currently 10 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze erupted around 2 a.m. near the 23900 block of California Avenue.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents that live on California Ave. North of Tres Cerritos Avenue in the West Hemet area. An evacuation warning was issued for residents who live on Tres Cerritos Ave. and Los Rancherias Rd. in the West Hemet area. 

A temporary evacuation point was established at Tahquitz High School, located at 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet.

Large and small animal evacuations can be taken to San Jacinto Valley Animal Shelter 581 S. Grand Avenue, San Jacinto.