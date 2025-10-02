Celeste Rivas case: Private investigator questions circumstances of teen’s death in D4vd’s Tesla

The Brief A private investigator is speaking out about the Celeste Rivas Hernandez case. The 15-year-old girl was found dead in the trunk of a Tesla belonging to singer D4vd. No arrests have been made in the case.



New details have emerged in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in a Tesla belonging to singer D4vd at a Hollywood tow yard.

The Los Angeles Police Department says Hernandez may have been dead for weeks before her remains were discovered last month.

What they're saying:

Private investigator Steve Fischer obtained images of the dust-covered Tesla, towed from Hollywood Hills on Sept. 5 after being ticketed multiple times since Aug. 27.

"The car almost looks like it’s been off-road in the desert or something," said Fischer. "The wheel wells are all beat up. There’s a huge dent in the back," Fischer said.

On Sept. 8, tow yard workers noticed an unusual odor and found Hernandez’s body in the trunk, a day before her 15th birthday.

While the investigation continues, Fischer believes there’s a reason LAPD has said it’s "unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body."

Although no details have been released, Fischer thinks it’s possible the young teen’s death could be linked to an overdose, with the body concealed to hide a relationship between Hernandez and the 20-year-old singer.

"This could have been an overdose, and they panicked and hid her body because they didn’t want to expose the relationship between her and the minor," Fischer said, noting that concealing a body is a misdemeanor in California.

He added, "A family member had contact with Celeste sometime in early July. It’s tragic to think she was sitting in the Tesla decomposing that whole time."

What's next:

The LAPD has not determined the cause of death or confirmed criminal culpability beyond concealment.

No suspects or persons of interest have been named. D4vd, who reportedly had a year-long relationship with Hernandez, canceled his tour but has not spoken publicly.

"I’m really baffled he hasn’t at least come out, acknowledged, said her name, or offered condolences," Fischer said.

The investigation is ongoing.