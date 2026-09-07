Family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez calls for D4vd to face death penalty

The Brief The family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is calling for D4vd to face the death penalty. The 14-year-old girl was found dismembered in the trunk of his Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard on Sept. 8, 2025. D4vd pleaded not guilty and is now represented by a public defender.



On what would have been her 16th birthday, the family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is calling for singer D4vd to face the death penalty for her murder.

What we know:

Rivas Hernandez, who was 14-years-old at the time, was found dead in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla. Her dismembered and decomposing remains were found after his car was towed from a Hollywood Hills home. Her body was found on Sept. 8, 2025, a day after her birthday.

The 21-year-old singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges stemming from the death. Prosecutors contend he killed the girl to prevent her from damaging his music career by going public about their lengthy sexual relationship.

Through their attorney, her family released a statement on what would have been her 16th birthday, supporting the death penalty for D4vd. "If the death penalty were activated, it would be perfect for this kind of human being, devoid of feelings and emptiness inside, and without conscience, who only caused pain to our daughter, our family, and the world that supports our precious daughter. But that's not in our hands, but rather in God's, and the California justice system," the statement read.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez / Riverside County Sheriff's Department

The family released another statement paying tribute to their young daughter, "Today we are experiencing so many emotions, praying and singing "Happy Birthday," reliving unforgettable moments even though she is no longer here. These are feelings that only a father and mother and her siblings can share, with a heavy heart. We will always remember every moment and every good time we spent with Celestita."

Dig deeper:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty.

California still has the death penalty on the books, but the last time a condemned prisoner was executed in the state was January 2006. Gov. Gavin Newsom placed an official moratorium on executions in 2019.

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Burke was charged April 20 with capital murder in her death, along with the special circumstance allegations of lying in wait, murder for financial gain and killing a witness in a criminal investigation. He is also charged with one count each of continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14 and mutilation of human remains.

On August 31, D4vd pleaded not guilty. He is now being represented by a public defender after his attorneys withdrew from the case.

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What's next:

He remains jailed without bail.

He is due back in court on Oct. 19 for a status conference.