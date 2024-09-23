Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Fashion designer Eduardo Khawam

In what may be the grandest annual fashion event in Los Angeles, Metropolitan Fashion Week celebrates its 12th anniversary this week. As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we share the story of founder Eduardo Khawam. He came to the United States as an immigrant, legally and on scholarship. He says, "I never thought I would be a voice for designers, but I guess I am."

What is Metropolitan Fashion Week? "Think of the most glamorous show in Los Angeles. People get to dress up; we have the fashion designers, the costume designers," says Khawam.

Khawam first left his native Venezuela at the age of 18. As Metropolitan Fashion Week celebrates its 12th year, we note Khawam's interesting history and success in America.

"Metropolitan Fashion Week is for everyone," he adds. "Because I was born in Venezuela (half Middle Eastern), I get to bring a lot of designers from that part of the world."

This Saturday is MetroFW's 2024 gala. It's being held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley. It's the closing gala, with over 16 designers from eight different countries.

Why the Reagan library? "Growing up in Venezuela, as a teenager, you watch the news. It was all about the USA and Ronald Reagan. I always admired him as a president."

He also has a Barack Obama story. Obama was a senator then, and he says, in a chance encounter, they met at the gym. He proudly posts their photo on his social media.

"I was ready to give up on my dreams and just leave. I used to live in Seattle, and I was gonna move to Canada," Khawam said.

He says the then-Senator said, "Welcome to the US. I hope we are treating you very well. I want to see more people like you."

Khawam says, "That completely changed my mind from 'poor me, negative' to 'I'm gonna fight for my dreams.'"

Now, he's an accomplished fashion event producer. "I created this during the recession in 2008 just to make some money. Here we are in different cities."

2019's So-Cal gala was at LA City Hall, turning into a glamorous night of gowns and tuxedos. He also hosts shows where he launched, in Seattle.

This summer, Khawam returned to his native Venezuela to host a Metropolitan Fashion Week there.

The Los Angeles event in 2024 starts with an Opening Ceremony Thursday at the Original Farmers Market at The Grove, and is open to the public.

On Saturday, the Closing Ceremony includes honors presented to designers for their legacy of masterpieces.

Designer of the Year is being presented to LA-based Brazilian designer Fernanda Pinheiro of Giovanni Testi, men's formal wear.

The Excellence Award is going to David Tupaz, who lives in Las Vegas.

The Costume Designer of the Year is going to Inoe Vargas, a designer from Mexico who lives in Los Angeles.

The gala is sponsored by KendiLux, with a portion of the ticket sales going to buy books for the Kiwanis Club.