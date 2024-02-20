Celebrating Black Hollywood History at the Hollywood Museum

There's a celebration going on right now, highlighting wardrobe from the movies, shows and artists we love in honor of Black History Month.

The Hollywood Museum has opened a costume exhibit celebrating Black entertainers. You'll find wardrobe worn by Whitney Houston and Diana Ross; seen in movies like Straight Outta Compton; worn by actors like Denzel Washington, and on series like The Jeffersons.

A number of actors were on hand to celebrate the exhibit. It is titled "This Joint is Jumpin."

The Hollywood Museum is at the historic Max Factor building on Highland avenue south of Sunset. Donelle Dadigan is the Founder/President of The Hollywood Museum.

One hundred years of Hollywood are packed into the two-story building, which features more than 10,000 authentic show business treasures.