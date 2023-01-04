Caught on camera: Man tosses dog at Riverside County cell tower

A man who was caught on camera throwing and abandoning a dog at a cell tower in Riverside County last month is wanted by authorities.

The incident happened on Dec. 15 in the Winchester area at the tower located on a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, according to Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Video shows the man picking up the dog and throwing it over a tall fence that is covered at the top with razor wire.

Photos courtesy Riverside County Animal Services

Maintenance workers discovered the dog in less than two hours inside the fencing and immediately alerted Animal Services.

The dog - who was identified by officials as an 8-year-old male pitbull mix named KO - was transported to a shelter in Jurupa Valley for care and treatment.

"We’re now moving forward with seeking the arrest warrant because this person needs to be held accountable for such a horrible act of willful abandonment," Animal Services Commander Josh Sisler said. "We are confident the man in the video is the owner of the dog. It is just shocking to see this act. It’s a small miracle the dog did not suffer serious injuries from the razor wire or from such a high drop.."

Officials said the dog is microchipped and Animal Services officers have made multiple attempts to contact the owner, 30-year-old Robert Ruiz Jr. However, they have not been able to reach Ruiz at his Temecula address as it appears he no longer lives there, officials said. The phone number provided on the chip is not allowing incoming calls.

Animal Services said it is seeking an arrest warrant for Ruiz for "willful abandonment of an animal" based on the surveillance video and other information.

KO has since been renamed Ken and is looking for a new forever home or transfer to one of the county's partner rescue organizations.

For more information, contact the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.



