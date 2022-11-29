What is catfishing? Safety tips for parents

A teenage girl in California was "catfished" by a man who then murdered her mother and grandparents on Friday, police said.

It's unclear at this time exactly what social media platform or app was used between the suspect, Austin Lee Edwards, and the teen.

RELATED COVERAGE: Riverside triple-murder suspect, former Virginia state trooper passed background checks, psych evals

The term "catfishing" generally means someone impersonating another individual on social media. Catfishing cases have been reported on some of the biggest platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and even gaming platforms like Roblox and Fortnite.

This can be done in a variety of ways - using someone else's picture, a fake name or age, or gender. The term continues to evolve.

RELATED COVERAGE: Former Virginia state trooper 'catfished' teen girl before murdering California family: police

The reasoning behind catfishing varies with each case. A catfisher may do it to get someone's personal information like their address or to scam them out of money.

One important precaution that parents are urged to take is to talk with kids and warn them about catfishing. Educate them on what it is and why it's dangerous. Next, experts suggest parents set rules with children then look into installing safety software, which can help filter out harmful content on children's social media.

Make sure you have open and ongoing conversations about online strangers, and that your kids feel comfortable telling you about who they talk to online.