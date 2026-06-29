Shooting at Carson street takeover leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded
CARSON, Calif. - Authorities said a street takeover in Carson ended in gunfire that left one person dead and six others injured.
What we know:
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the deadly incident happened on Sunday, June 28, at 3 a.m.
Deputies responded to the intersection of Charles Willard Street and Harmon Avenue following reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified as 22-year-old Patrick Bell, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
While at the scene, investigators learned of four other shooting victims who self-transported to local hospitals. Authorities confirmed that the shots were fired following a street takeover at the intersection.
Two of the surviving shooting victims remain in critical condition.
No arrests have been announced and the investigation is ongoing.
Dig deeper:
Evidence collected at the scene indicates there were at least two shooters and that at least 20 shots were fired during the incident.
What you can do:
The investigation remains active. Witnesses with information regarding the shooting are encouraged to contact the LASD.
The Source: This report is based on official statements and preliminary investigation updates provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.