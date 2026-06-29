Shooting at Carson street takeover leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded

The Brief One person is dead and six others are injured after gunfire erupted at a street takeover in Carson early Sunday morning. Two of the shooting victims remain in critical condition. Investigators believe there were at least two shooters.



Authorities said a street takeover in Carson ended in gunfire that left one person dead and six others injured.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the deadly incident happened on Sunday, June 28, at 3 a.m.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Charles Willard Street and Harmon Avenue following reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified as 22-year-old Patrick Bell, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

While at the scene, investigators learned of four other shooting victims who self-transported to local hospitals. Authorities confirmed that the shots were fired following a street takeover at the intersection.

Two of the surviving shooting victims remain in critical condition.

No arrests have been announced and the investigation is ongoing.

Dig deeper:

Evidence collected at the scene indicates there were at least two shooters and that at least 20 shots were fired during the incident.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Witnesses with information regarding the shooting are encouraged to contact the LASD.