Carpool Cheater: CHP officer spots mannequin in passenger seat of vehicle

This dummy isn’t getting past law enforcement.

An officer with the California Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle after spotting a mannequin sitting in the passenger seat.

While in the City of Glendora, CHP officer Sullinger pulled up next to a Toyota Tacoma. He had difficulties looking inside due to tinted windows. After growing suspicious, the officer pulled the vehicle over and found a mannequin sitting inside.

According to CHP, the driver told the officer he had been driving with the mannequin for a year and a half.

The life-like mannequin even had a face mask on.

The driver was then given a ticket for a carpool lane violation.

