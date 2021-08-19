Carnival Cruise Line to resume trips from Long Beach

It’s finally time to set sail to paradise.

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Panorama, will sail out of port of Long Beach on Saturday, August 28.

This marks the state's first cruise departure in 17 months.

The Panorama will take visitors to the Mexican Rivera and Baja Mexico. The Panorama is one of Carnival’s newest ships and features a mini water park, Sky Zone trampolines and a unique bike-like experience in the air known as SkyRide.

Carnival is requiring passengers to be vaccinated, though there are exceptions for children and people with medical issues. The cruise line said in a statement on Aug. 4 that passengers must wear a mask in certain indoor areas, and provide a negative COVID test within three days of embarkment for cruises beginning Aug. 14.

Recently 27 people aboard Carnival Vista tested positive for COVID-19. The positive cases were among 26 crew members and one passenger.

All 27 were vaccinated, had mild or no symptoms, and were in isolation, according to a statement from the Belize Tourism Board. The tourism board said 99.98% of the ship's crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5% of its passengers.

