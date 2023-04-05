Carjacking, shooting near Santa Monica beach ends with 2 suspects on the run

The search is on for two male suspects on the run after a carjacking and a shooting happened just a short walking distance from Santa Monica State Beach.

Late Tuesday night, the carjacking and shooting happened near the intersection of Main Street and Bicknell Avenue – a short walking distance from the beach parking lot. The suspects drove off in an innocent woman's SUV before crashing the stolen car in the Venice neighborhood.

The suspects ditched the woman's SUV after the Venice crash, prompting the Los Angeles Police Department to set up a perimeter in hopes of finding the suspects.

The two suspects remain on the run as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. One of the suspects may be armed with a semi-automatic gun, according to LAPD.

Luckily, the woman was not hit in the shooting.