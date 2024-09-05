Card skimmer discovered at Orange County gas station

Authorities are reminding the public to be vigilant after a card skimmer was found at a gas pump in Orange County.

According to the Garden Grove Police Department, the skimming device was discovered on one of the PIN pads at a gas station in the 13500 block of Euclid Street.

Card skimmers are illegal devices attached to card readers at ATMs, gas pumps, and point-of-sale (POS) terminals. Criminals are able to use the data captured from the magnetic strip to steal the victim's identity or create fake debit, credit, or EBT cards that can be used to make purchases or steal the victim's money or benefits.

Photos courtesy Garden Grove Police Department

Because they are designed to blend into the terminal, card skimmers are hard to detect, authorities cautioned.

Authorities have released the following tips to protect yourself from becoming a victim:

Be aware of your surroundings, and (people) shoulder surfing.

Use one hand to cover the other hand whenever entering your PIN.

Look for security tape placed over the cabinet panel of the gas pump. If the panel has been tampered with, the security tape will read "void."

Look for skimming devices placed on top of gas station card readers.

If possible, use a credit card instead of a debit card to avoid entering your PIN. Credit cards may also provide additional protection against fraud.

Use gas pumps located closest to the attendant or pay inside the gas station.

Check your bank statement regularly

If your credit or debit card has been skimmed, contact local law enforcement to file a report and notify your card issuer of suspicious activity or unauthorized charges immediately.

Remember you can set up a free fraud alert or credit freeze by contacting any of the three major credit reporting agencies - Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian.