2 car shootings under investigation by LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating two separate car shootings Saturday.

According to police, the second shooting was reported around 7:19 a.m. near Mission Road and Sichel Street. Authorities said a person driving a car drove by and began yelling something, then opened fire.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said. The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

No information on the suspect was immediately available.

The LAPD said the other shooting victim filed a police report but did not elaborate further.