Car smashes into café in Los Angeles; 7 hurt

A car smashed into a café in Los Angeles, leaving seven people being looked at by paramedics for injuries.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from Enigma Coffee on West Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana a little before 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 10.

The seven people looked at by crews were in the parking lot with minor injuries, LAFD said. Only one of the seven people who were looked at needed to be taken to the hospital, LAFD said.

Officials did not say what caused the red Kia to crash into the café.