Car plows into Arcadia 7-Eleven; 4 injured, driver arrested

Four people were hospitalized after a car crashed through a storefront in Arcadia Friday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m., at the 7-Eleven store on S. Baldwin Avenue, according to the Arcadia Police Department.

The car, a white Toyota Prius, slammed into the store, crashing through the front door and window, video taken from the scene showed.

Four people inside the store were injured and brought to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The driver of the Prius was not injured.

Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contac the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151.