Car keyed with hateful and pro-LGBTQ messages in Glendale

Police in Glendale are investigating a possible hate crime, after a person reported their car had been keyed overnight with a derogatory term.

It happened in the 600 block of East Lomita Avenue, according to officers. The car's owner parked their car on the side of the road around 9 p.m. Thursday. When they returned to their car Friday morning, they found messages carved all over the car.

Police said the car had been keyed on the hood, the passenger's side, the rear panel of the car and the roof. On the hood was etched a derogatory term for those of Armenian descent, according to police. Also carved into the car were phrases like "It's OK to be Queer," "stop hating," and others.

The Glendale Police Department is currently running forensic tests on the car, and are investigating the crime. Ayone with information was asked to call the department at 818-548-4911.