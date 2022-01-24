Car hits Canoga Park townhouse, no injuries reported

article

A car crashed into a townhouse in Canoga Park Monday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision where the driver crashed into the lawn of a townhouse, causing some damage to the building. It happened around 7 p.m. in the 8500 block of De Soto Avenue.

As of Monday night, no injuries were reported.

LAFD doesn’t have any further information and the crash is under investigation.

