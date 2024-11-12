Ford Mustang goes airborne, crashes onto roof of Chino home

The Brief A speeding Ford Mustang apparently drove through a chain-link fence, flew over the canal and into a two-story home in Chino. Four people inside the car were hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



An Inland Empire couple had to find a place to spend the night after a Ford Mustang sailed onto the roof of their house and crashed through an upstairs wall.

Authorities believe that the speeding car somehow drove through this chain-link fence and then flew over the canal and into this two-story home in Chino.

You can see the gaping hole that it left behind. Fortunately, the homeowners are okay, but they're very shaken up after such a scary incident.

Just after midnight, the Chino Police Department and Chino Valley Fire responded to a home on Medford Avenue.

This after a speeding car reportedly crashed into the canal and landed on the roof of a home, causing major damage.

Four people were inside the car and were taken to hospitals in unknown conditions.

Video shows the tow truck crews lifting the car off of the roof of the home, leaving a big hole in the side of the house.

The husband and wife who were inside the home at the time were not injured physically but emotionally are not okay, especially because their home may end up red-tagged.

Andrea, who was home at the time, describes what she heard and saw.

"It sounded like a plane drove through our house, woke us up, and there's a car parked on the second floor of our home. And it's just devastating."

Their home right now has a sign on it that says "unsafe," so their home may end up being red-tagged as well.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.