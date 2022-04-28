Car crashes into Willowbrook apartment building

A car slammed into an apartment building in Willowbrook overnight.

According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after midnight in the area of 12000 S. Wilmington Avenue.

Video shows the car smashed through a wall, coming to rest in what appears to be a carport.

According to CHP, no one was injured and the cause of the crash is being investigated.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

The driver was cited and released, officials said.