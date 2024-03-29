Gas station in LA County evacuated during police chase

A high-speed car chase comes to a screeching halt – but not before causing chaos on the road and prompting an evacuation at a nearby gas station.

SkyFOX was first over the scene on the 710 Freeway when the suspect led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a high-speed chase.

The suspect drove through parts of South Gate before ditching the car in Compton.

As deputies tried to chase down the suspects, an ampm gas station near the intersection of South Washington Avenue and East Alondra Boulevard underwent an evacuation.

SkyFOX caught the moments where customers were forced out of the ampm with their hands up. As of 5:30 p.m., one suspect was detained and a second suspect remains on the run.

Officials did not say if the two suspects were linked to other crimes.