Suspect in custody after car chase across downtown Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - A suspect is in custody, but not before leading deputies on a car chase across Los Angeles.
SkyFOX was over the scene in downtown Los Angeles, where the suspect was placed in Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department custody.
Prior to giving up, the suspect drove across the neighborhood after refusing to pull over for alleged reckless driving.
Other than reckless driving, officials did not say if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.