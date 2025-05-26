2 people, including innocent driver, killed in fiery crash in South Gate

The Brief Two people are dead following a high-speed crash that originated from a domestic violence call in Paramount and ended in South Gate. The violent collision happened at the intersection of Garfield and Imperial Highway. The innocent driver died at the scene, while the suspect died on the way to the hospital.



Two people are dead following a violent collision in South Gate Monday morning.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Exeter in Paramount just after 6 a.m.

When deputies arrived, the suspect had apparently just sped away from the scene.

A short time later, that suspect crashed into an innocent driver on the corner of Garfield and Imperial Highway in South Gate, according to authorities.

SkyFOX was over the scene where several patrol vehicles and an ambulance responded. One of the vehicles was on fire and wedged up against a tree nearby.

Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles.

The innocent driver died at the scene, while the suspect died en route to the hospital.