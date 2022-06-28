Capital Gazette mass shooting victims honored at wreath-laying ceremony in Annapolis

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Annapolis on Tuesday to honor the five journalists and staff killed in a mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018.

Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fishman, and John McNamara were killed on June 28, 2018, in the largest workplace mass shooting of journalists in American history.

Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in 2019. But he has pleaded not criminally responsible due to his mental health.

The ceremony took place at the Guardians Memorial on Compromise Street. Family members of the Capital Gazette journalists and staff, elected officials, and members of the public attended.

Following the wreath-laying, there was an unveiling of artwork at City Hall honoring the victims.

The Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial (at Newman and Compromise Streets in Annapolis) was dedicated on June 28, 2021. The memorial unites the community and honors the freedoms established by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

"We have had a tragic few weeks in America, with mass shootings in Buffalo, NY; Laguna Woods, CA; Uvalde, TX; Philadelphia, PA; Saginaw, MI and other locations," said Mayor Gavin Buckley. "We are unfortunately bound together with these places because we are communities grieving in the aftermath of gun violence. In remembering the victims, we honor their lives and work, and celebrate the love and respect they were held in, here in their local community; and we renew our commitment to fight for gun safety."