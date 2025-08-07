Murder suspect taken into custody after standoff in Canoga Park apartment

The Brief A murder suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long barricade in Canoga Park. The suspect wasn’t alone in the apartment. Shortly after the operation began, witnesses say a woman and a young girl exited the residence. Hours later, negotiators persuaded the suspect to allow a young boy to come out.



The FBI Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with LAPD SWAT and detectives from the Valley Bureau Homicide Unit, descended on a Canoga Park neighborhood Thursday morning, apprehending a murder suspect.

What we know:

Law enforcement raided a home near Chase Street and International Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Tactical units surrounded the house as a woman with a young child exited the home. According to LAPD, the wanted murder suspect barricaded himself inside. Hours later, negotiators persuaded the suspect to allow a young boy to come out. He was eventually taken into custody around 2:50 p.m., with the assistance of SWAT officials, police said.

Officers fired tear gas into the apartment, forcing the suspect out. Large holes were left behind in the window where the canisters hit. He gave himself up as neighbors recorded the arrest on their cell phones.

"They make it seem like they have Pablo Escobar held down there," said witness Gabriel Natividad.

Another witness, Ray Monte, said he heard loud explosives.

"It was just like boom boom, boom… it was terrifying."

"There was a FBI here, along with LAPD, and they were conducting a search warrant here. They had arrived on scene here, and the suspect inside did not want to come outside, and so they were waiting outside, yelling on intercom," said photojournalist Brandon Taylor.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity or details about the murder for which he was wanted for have not been released.