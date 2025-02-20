Canadian national anthem partially hit with scattered boos during 4 Nations championship game

Some, not all, of Team USA's hockey fans booed parts of the Canadian national anthem during the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday.

The scattered boo-birds came as retaliation against Canadian hockey fans booing the Star Spangled Banner during the first game between the two countries last week.

The backstory:

The boos during O'Canada are likely Team USA fans' response to the boos that came during the Feb. 15 round-robin game, which USA ended up beating Canada 3-1 on the road at Centre Bell in Montreal. To add to the lore of the USA-Canada hockey rivalry, players from both teams broke out in three different fights in the first nine seconds of the Feb. 15 game.

The exchange of boos likely stems from the fact that fans in Canada have booed the U.S. national anthem in recent weeks following President Donald Trump's push to implement a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Canadians boo during US National Anthem at Raptors-Clippers game

Following the Canadian national anthem during the Feb. 20 championship game, fans broke out the signature "U-S-A" chants, which is common during most international sporting events involving Team USA.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.