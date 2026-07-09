Canadian kingpin who ran $17M Southern California drug pipeline gets 20 years

The Brief A 63-year-old Canadian national was sentenced today to 240 months (20 years) in U.S. federal prison for leading a massive international drug trafficking ring. The organization smuggled over 1,153 pounds of methamphetamine and 765 pounds of cocaine—valued up to $17 million—from the U.S. into Canada using long-haul semi-trucks. While Sidhu is the eighth defendant to plead guilty, the full scope and current operational status of the remaining international cartel links remain unstated.



A Canadian kingpin has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for running a highly organized transnational smuggling operation that allegedly moved millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine and cocaine across the U.S. border into Canada.

What we know:

Guramrit Sidhu, 63, of Brampton, Ontario, was sentenced to 240 months in prison by United States District Judge John A. Kronstadt. Sidhu pleaded guilty on March 26 to one count of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise and has been in custody since October 2024.

According to court documents, Sidhu led an organization from September 2020 to February 2023 that bought bulk quantities of drugs in the U.S. and used long-haul semi-trucks to transport them into Canada.

During just a single one-month stretch between September 13 and October 24, 2022, Sidhu orchestrated eight separate loads totaling 1,153 pounds of methamphetamine and 765 pounds of cocaine.

SUGGESTED: Operation Hard Ball: 37 charged as international sweep dismantles global Indian crime syndicates

Law enforcement intercepted these loads, which carried an estimated wholesale value of $15 million to $17 million.

Sidhu managed the logistics by giving couriers specific phone numbers and serial numbers on cash bills to use as identification "tokens" during handoffs, officials said.

Sidhu is the eighth defendant to plead guilty in the sweeping case, with co-conspirators receiving prior prison sentences ranging from 27 to 108 months.

Timeline:

September 2020: Sidhu begins leading the transnational drug trafficking organization.

September 13 – October 24, 2022: Law enforcement intercepts eight separate drug loads orchestrated by Sidhu, seizing over 1,900 pounds of narcotics.

February 2023: The trafficking operation led by Sidhu officially concludes following intense law enforcement pressure.

October 2024: Sidhu is extradited from Canada to the United States with assistance from the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.

March 26: Sidhu enters a guilty plea to one count of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise.

July 9: United States District Judge John A. Kronstadt sentences Sidhu to 240 months in federal prison.

What's next:

Following his sentencing, Sidhu will serve his 20-year term in a U.S. federal penitentiary.