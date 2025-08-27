Camarillo park vandalized with racial slurs, hate symbol

The Brief A utility box and street sign in Camarillo were vandalized with racial slurs and a hate symbol. The vandalism at Community Center Park is believed to have occurred overnight between August 23 and August 24. The Camarillo Police Department is asking the public for any information to help with the ongoing investigation.



A report of vandalism at Community Center Park in Camarillo is under investigation after a utility box and street sign were spray-painted with racial slurs and a hate symbol.

What we know:

On August 24, Camarillo patrol deputies were notified of the vandalism, which is believed to have taken place overnight between August 23 and August 24.

Detectives from the Camarillo Police Department’s Investigations Bureau are actively investigating the incident, working with the community resource units and the community to find the person or persons responsible.

What you can do:

The Camarillo Police Department is asking for the public's help to solve this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Schaum Song directly at 805-797-6413.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, information can be reported to Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and criminal complaint in this case.