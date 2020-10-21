Caltrans subcontractor killed by hit-and-run driver on 110 Freeway

It was a heartbreaking scene in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning when a Caltrans subcontractor was killed in front of co-workers by a hit-and-run driver on the 110 Freeway. The suspect who was driving a dark-colored SUV remains at large.

The California Highway Patrol said the tragic incident occurred at 12:15 a.m. before the Third Street offramp on the righthand side of the freeway.

Authorities said the worker was placing traffic cones on the freeway when an SUV failed to honor the cones, sped up, and hit the victim. The driver did not stop to help and continued traveling southbound.

The victim's co-workers rushed to help and arriving paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department attempted lifesaving efforts. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were canvassing the area for clues.

No further information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

