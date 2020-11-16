2,600 votes not counted in Floyd County, elections director asked to step down

The Georgia Secretary of State is asking for the executive director of the Floyd County Board of Elections, Robert Brady, to step down after 2,600 ballots were left uncounted prior to the county's initial certification. The error was discovered on Sunday during the third day of the state’s audit.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office said the county did not finish counting all the initial votes before the audit began and informed the state of the error Sunday when it came to light.

"Not an equipment issue, this was a person not doing their job properly," said Gabriel Sterling, the director of elections operation for the state during an online press conference.

State officials said an entire memory card wasn’t unloaded. The card was apparently left in the machine.

The results should have been run by the election board before being certified, state officials said.

Sterling said the votes uncovered in Floyd County don't change the final outcome in Georgia, but they do change the percentages slightly-- only about an 800 vote gain for President Trump.

According to officials, the election in Floyd County was actually being run by a volunteer after the director contracted COVID-19 and another election official broke a hip, having to be hospitalized.

This is the second time the county has had issues. There also were issued during the last runoff election, state officials report. During that election, county officials didn’t properly install any of their poll pads.

Sterling also said they are investigating two different instances in Fulton County. That includes the water leak at State Farm Arena when people were asked to leave as votes were being counted.

Election workers began the arduous task Friday morning of recounting every ballot cast in the presidential race by hand.

The Secretary of State's Office has set a deadline of midnight Wednesday for counties to submit their audit results.