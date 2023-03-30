California's drought situation continues to improve: See the map

California's thirteenth atmospheric river has further pushed the Golden State out of drought conditions.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor update, only 28% of the entire state is now in a drought, down from 36% last week and down from 99% of the state on Oct. 1.

The state’s two largest reservoirs, Shasta and Oroville, have risen above their historical averages to date after being significantly depleted.

Cities and farmers that rely on the Central Valley Project, the federally managed water system, got a big boost in their allocations Tuesday.

More than 250 agencies — mostly irrigation districts — contract with the federal government for certain amounts of water each year, and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announces each February how much of those contracts can be filled, updating as conditions change.

The storm boost in supply means that many providers of irrigation water supplied by the CVP will see the amount they can draw jump from as little as 35% of their contracted total to 80%. Providers for city and industrial uses will be allowed 100% of their historic use instead of just 75%, the bureau said.

In Southern California, the Metropolitan Water District is bringing water from the north to fill its massive Diamond Valley Lake, a reservoir that had diminished to 60% of capacity after three years of drought. It’s expected to be full again by year’s end.

"Nature gave us a lifeline," MWD General Manager Adel Hagekhalil said Monday as officials watched water pour into the reservoir.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

