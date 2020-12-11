California’s commercial crab season to open December 23

article

There could be Dungeness crab for Christmas after all. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday commercial crab season will open statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The season was delayed twice due to the endangerment of marine life, including migrating whales that could become entangled in fishing gear.

The department said the risk of whale entanglements still exists but is low.

CDFW made a preliminary decision to open the season Dec. 16 when data showed whales had begun to make their migration out of fishing grounds.

“Our recommendation was to open this Wednesday,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham. “But after hearing from parts of the fleet expressing a variety of views, and review of additional scientific information provided by (the Whale Entanglement Working Group) experts, we decided on an additional seven-day delay.”

The hope is that the delay will give remaining whales the chance to migrate.

For the full announcement and details, click here.





