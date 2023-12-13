California woman finds alleged burglar hiding in her closet

A woman returning to her Irvine home from vacation last week was greeted with quite an unwelcome visitor.

According to police, Brittney Heinzman found an alleged burglar clutching onto her kitchen utensils and hiding in her closet.

The suspect, later identified as her neighbor, 43-year-old Wendy Wilkinson, ran away from the home but Heinzman chased after her, police said.

Home surveillance video shared with FOX 11 shows a woman alleged to be Wilkinson running in the hallway of the apartment complex where the alleged burglary took place.

Heinzman said her TV, credit cards, purses, sunglasses, and other belongings were stolen from her apartment.

Wilkinson had allegedly used Heinzman's credit cards to make unauthorized purchases. Heinzman's belongings were recovered in Wilkinson's home and storage unit, police said.

Wilkinson was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property.

