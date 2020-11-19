California Wildlife Center offers to collect plywood from businesses

article

In the days leading up to the election, hardware stores sold out of plywood boards. Shaken by violent protests and looting earlier in the year, small business owners took no chances and boarded up.

Now that tensions have eased, the non-profit California Wildlife Center is offering to collect the plywood boards, rather than see them go into landfills.

RELATED: Dozens of DTLA businesses board up ahead of possible election unrest

The donated material will be repurposed to build enclosures, aviaries, and other animal-related projects.

The California Wildlife Center in Calabassas rescues and rehabilitates more than 4,000 injured and orphaned animals each year.

Advertisement

If you own a business and would like to donate your boards or make a monetary, they ask that you send a message to their Instagram account.