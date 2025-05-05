California is #1 tourism destination in US, data shows

California's tourism spending reached a record-high of $157.3 billion in 2024, supporting 1.2 million jobs and generating $12.6 billion in tax revenues, the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom and Visit California announced Monday.

Despite this growth, however, the state anticipates challenges in 2025 due to global economic pressures and a projected "Trump Slump" affecting international visitation.

SUGGESTED: International tourism down in California

What we know:

The state's diverse landscapes and attractions continue to draw millions of visitors, contributing significantly to the economy.

However, the forecast for 2025 predicts a 1% dip in overall visitation and a 9.2% decline in international visitors, attributed to federal economic policies.

By the numbers:

In 2024, visitors spent $157.3 billion across California, supporting 1.2 million jobs and creating 24,000 new jobs.

Tourism generated $12.6 billion in state and local tax revenues.

California's economy, now the fourth-largest globally, boasts a $4.1 trillion GDP, surpassing Japan.

SUGGESTED: California's population grew again in 2024, data shows

The state leads the U.S. in Fortune 500 companies, new business starts, and manufacturing output.

The state leads in AI and manufacturing, hosting 32 of the world's top 50 AI companies and producing 25% of global AI patents.

What's next:

Newsom and the state are encouraging residents to travel within the state to support the tourism industry amid anticipated challenges.

A new campaign targets Canadian consumers to maintain travel to California.

The state continues to welcome new residents, with a population increase of nearly 275,000 since 2021, countering previous inaccurate reports of decline.

SUGGESTED: California's population grew again in 2024, data shows