California's population grew again in 2024, data shows

The Brief About 1 in 9 people living in the United States reside in California. The population rose in 9 of the 10 largest counties, with LA County increasing by 28,000 compared to 2023. The size of California's economy has now surpassed that of Japan.



California's population has increased for the second year in a row, reaching 39,529,000 as of Jan 1, 2025.

What we know:

Governor Gavin Newsom announced California's population growth on Thursday, highlighting the state's appeal as a destination for people seeking the "California Dream."

California's population rose by an estimated 1% in 2024, adding 108,000 people compared to 2023.

This increase is attributed to births outpacing deaths, a rise in the senior population, and improved data on legal immigration.

Legal immigration also contributed significantly, with 277,468 more immigrants arriving between 2021 and 2024 than previously estimated.

About one in nine U.S. residents live in California.

By the numbers:

California's population increased by 108,000 in 2024, with a natural increase contributing 114,805 to the growth.

The state's ten largest counties, including Los Angeles and San Diego, represent 72% of the population.

Los Angeles County saw the largest increase, with 28,000 new residents.

Population growth rates varied across counties, with Lassen County experiencing the highest growth at 2.88%.

Census Bureau Revisions:

The U.S. Census Bureau revised its population estimates, showing an increase of over 225,000 people from July 2023 to June 2024.

Previous estimates were adjusted upwards, dispelling myths of a declining population. California's population only saw a significant decrease during the peak of the COVID pandemic.

Big picture view:

California continues to lead in tourism spending and has been recognized as the fourth-largest economy globally.

The state is home to the most Fortune 500 and Inc. 5000 companies and excels in new business starts, venture capital funding, manufacturing, high-tech, and agriculture.

The other side:

Critics, including Republicans, have previously pointed to California's population declines, attributing them to issues like homelessness and high living costs.

The state faces some of the highest housing, gas, and utility prices in the country, which have contributed to residents moving to states like Texas.

What they're saying:

"People from across the nation and the globe are coming to the Golden State to pursue the California Dream, where rights are protected and people are respected. As the fourth-largest economy in the world — from the Inland Empire to the Bay Area — regions throughout California are growing, strengthening local communities and boosting our state’s future. We’ll continue to cut tape, invest in people, and seek real results from government to ensure we build on this momentum – all of which are at risk with the extreme and uncertain tariffs," Newsom said.