These are California's top 10 best colleges, according to US News

When it comes to the top colleges and universities in the U.S., California is home to some of the best, according to a new report.

U.S. News and World Report's annual "Best Colleges" rankings were just released, reviewing nearly 1,500 U.S. four-year bachelor's degree-granting institutions based on 17 key indicators including graduation rates, borrower debt, student-faculty ratio, and standardized tests.

University of California, Los Angeles took the top honor as #1 top public school in the country, and 15th best college overall.

SUGGESTED: These are America's top colleges of 2024, according to Forbes ranking

University of California, Berkeley followed behind at #2 in top public schools, and 17th best college overall.

Here's the full list of top 10 best colleges in California, according to the report:

UCLA (#1 in top public schools; #15 in national universities) *tie UC Berkeley (#2 in top public schools; #17 in national universities) UC San Diego (#6 in top public schools; #29 in national universities) UC Davis (#9 in top public schools; #33 in national universities) *tie UC Irvine (#9 in top public schools; #33 in national universities) *tie UC Santa Barbara (#13 in top public schools; #39 in national universities) UC Merced (#26 in top public schools; #58 in national universities) *tie UC Riverside (#36 in top public schools; #76 in national universities) *tie UC Santa Cruz (#42 in top public schools; #84 in national universities) *tie Cal State Long Beach (#52 in top public schools; #109 in national universities) *tie

You can see the full report by tapping or clicking here.



