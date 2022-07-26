California teacher attacked by rare monk seal in Hawaii

A California teacher is recovering in Hawaii after being attacked by a monk seal.

The terrifying encounter happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Kaimana beach in Honolulu. Video shows a mom and pup seal approach and attack the woman as she swam in clear, shallow water.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources began investigating immediately after to determine whether the woman provoked the attack and whether she would be fined.

The 60-year-old teacher from California was vacationing with her husband who was watching and recording the whole incident from above.

"My wife had a swim cap on, and her head was in the water when both seals appeared," said the woman's husband. "She could not hear 50 or so people on the beach screaming for swimmers to get out of the water."

The woman was taken to the hospital after the attack with lacerations to her face, back and arm.

ALSO: Grizzly bear returns, kills woman after she scared him off an hour earlier

On Monday the DLNR said they determined the attack was unprovoked, and that she did not know the seals were in the water.

"Neither of us could sleep last night," the woman said. "Every time I closed my eyes, I was seeing the mother seal’s mouth."

She added that she cares a lot about the environment and wildlife, and teaches conservation to her students in California.

"There is no one to blame here," said her husband. "All my wife did was go swimming, and she happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time."